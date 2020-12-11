2 Rutherford County Schools to continue distance learning all next week

Rutherford County Schools said only two of its 49 schools will be on distance learning by Tuesday.
The following schools will reopen to in-person learning on Monday:
- Oakland High School
- Siegel High School
- Stewarts Creek High School
- Smyrna West Alternative School
On Tuesday, Blackman High will reopen to in-person learning on Tuesday.
The following schools will remain on distance-learning all next week:
- LaVergne Middle
- Oakland Middle
For the school's dashboard, click here.
