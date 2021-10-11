MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Students and faculty in Rutherford County Schools are mourning the loss of two of their own. The district announced Monday that two employees passed away over Fall break from Covid-19.
The district identifies the employees as Garry Mooney, a history teacher and football coach at Smyrna High School, and Jennifer Baker Morton, an Educational Assistant at Rocky Fork Middle school.
Just last week, Wilson County Schools said goodbye to one of their School Resource Officers who died from a lengthy battle with Covid-19.
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - After several weeks of battling COVID-19, a Wilson County school r…
