SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Two residents of Springfield Heights Assisted Living have died due to COVID-19 complications, the facility announced Friday afternoon.
One of the patients who died was in hospice care at the facility while the other was being treated at the hospital. A total of 14 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are being cared for in-house. All community residents are asymptomatic regardless of test status.
Three additional employees have also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to nine employees who have tested positive and remain off work.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two residents,” said Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living. “We are thankful for the assistance being given by North Crest Hospital and our Americare staff from the region during this difficult time. We continue to do everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility and are thankful that all residents are symptom free.”
All residents remain on in-room quarantine; those who tested positive or negative are being treated in different halls of the facility. The facility says all residents are being checked every four hours during waking hours for COVID-19 symptoms.
All staff members are wearing N95 masks while inside the building and gloves while inside residents' rooms.
All residents and their family members are being informed of care within the facility. All local and state health departments are also being informed.
Click here for more information on how Americare facilities are addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
