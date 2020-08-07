2 people shot at Hermitage apartment complex

HERMITAGE, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people at a Hermitage apartment complex were shot early Friday morning.
Metro Police are currently investigating what led to the shooting at the Oakwell Farms Apartments off of Bell Road.
Police told News4 that one of the victims received critical injuries, however, both are expected to survive.
Police are investigating after two people were shot at Oakwell Farms apartment complex in Hermitage this morning.@WSMV News 4 is working to get more details. pic.twitter.com/WLse9x2uZ3— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) August 7, 2020
Police are currently searching for the shooter. No suspect details have been confirmed at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.