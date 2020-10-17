2736 Old Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Nashville on Saturday night. 

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Old Elm Hill Pike around 7:30 p.m..

Police tell News4 two men had been shot multiple times. The victims did not survive. 

The homicide team is investigating the scene. Police say the suspect may be driving a maroon/dark red four door sedan. 

No suspect information or details about what had happened leading up to the shooting are available at this time. 

Follow News4 for updates.

