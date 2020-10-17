NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Nashville on Saturday night.
The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Old Elm Hill Pike around 7:30 p.m..
Police tell News4 two men had been shot multiple times. The victims did not survive.
The homicide team is investigating the scene. Police say the suspect may be driving a maroon/dark red four door sedan.
No suspect information or details about what had happened leading up to the shooting are available at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
