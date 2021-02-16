SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Springfield on Monday night, according to our partners at Smokey Barn News.
An SUV went off the road and flipped onto its roof on Highway 49 between Owens Chapel Road and Highway 76 in Robertson County.
Authorities told Smokey Barn two people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities across Middle Tennessee are urging people not to drive if possible, as conditions are still slick and icy.
