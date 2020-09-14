SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - Just after 5 a.m. Monday morning, Smyrna Police and Smyrna Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Nissan Drive and Bent Tree Drive.
Two occupants were extracted from a vehicle and was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with injuries and StoneCrest Medical Center.
A third person was no injured as a result of the crash.
At this time, Smyrna Police continue to investigate the crash.
