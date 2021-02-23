Law enforcement officials to break silence about security failures during US Capitol attack

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Two people from Kentucky were arrested in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month. 

Lori Ann and Thomas Roy Vinson are facing charges for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in Capitol buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. 

The arrests of the Vinsons comes after the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On Tuesday, law enforcement officials were expected to break their silence about security failures during the attack.

Six people with ties to Tennessee have been arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Vinsons are in federal custody and are expected to appear in federal court on Tuesday. 

 

