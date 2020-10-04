2 Nashville bars citied for over capacity

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two popular bars in Nashville were cited by the Metro Health Department on Saturday night.
According to the Metro Health Department, officials received complaints about Dogwood and Rebar, which are both located on Division Street.
A response team of health officials, the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Metro Beer Board representatives "canvassed bars in midtown," according to a health department spokesman.
Metro Health said Dogwood was discovered to be out of compliance, due to "over capacity, with patrons standing, drinking and some unmasked." They were written a Metro Civil Citation and closed on Saturday evening.
Metro Health said Rebar was also discovered to be out of compliance "as they were over capacity on the patio." They were also written a Metro Civil Citation and closed on Saturday evening.
