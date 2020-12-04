2 more schools in Wilson County move to remote learning

Two more schools in Wilson County have moved to remote learning until the upcoming Holiday/Winter Break.

Students at Elzie D. Patton Elementary and Watertown Elementary will move to virtual learning starting on Monday. They will continue remote learning until Dec. 18.

Students at those schools will be able to return to traditional learning starting Jan. 5.

"The reason for this change in learning is due to an increasing number of students and staff affected by COVID-19, and out of the extreme caution for keeping our school community healthy," Wilson County Schools posted on its Facebook.

This announcement comes after Carroll-Oakland, Southside, Springdale Elementary and Stoner Creek Elementary moved to virtual learning. Students will also start virtual learning at these schools on Monday.

Food Service will be available using our remote learning protocols.

"We understand that this is a very difficult time for everyone and we appreciate all of the flexibility extended during implementation of our Remote Learning. Please let your student’s teachers know about individual needs or concerns. We will continue to give you updates as information becomes available," Wilson County Schools posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

