BORDEAUX, TN (WSMV) – If you live in North Nashville or Bordeaux, you have a chance to speak up on how to improve your community. The city set aside $2 million for infrastructure projects in those areas.
News4 spoke with Glenn Beard III who has lived in Bordeaux for nearly a decade. Development is happening there, but not as quickly as other areas of the city.
"From what I understand, we are kind of the last sort of frontier, so to speak,” Beard said. Beard believes infrastructure in Bordeaux is behind.
“Been behind for many, many years,” Bordeaux said.
It's an issue Metro Council Member Jonathan Hall has been trying to fix. He represents the district covering Bordeaux. “Bordeaux and District 1 is almost a quarter of Davidson County, and yet it is decades behind in many ways none more significant than infrastructure,” Metro Council Member Jonathan Hall said.
Hall said flood mitigation is at the top of the list. Beyond that, he says Bordeaux needs more sidewalks and a better sewage system.
"You need rooftops, but you can't build anything or have anything if you can't flip a light switch or flush a commode,” Hall said.
The city set aside $2 million for North Nashville and Bordeaux in the most recent budget. The effort will focus on the community being involved in how the money is spent.
"It's all based on what a community wants,” Fabian Bedne with the mayor’s office said.
Bedne said the money is limited to infrastructure. “Items that are over $50,000 and that will last about ten years. It could be anything from like a crosswalk to a traffic light to a streetlight to a bench,” Bedne said.
Bedne said a committee made up of local leaders will decide how to run the process.
You need to be at least 14 years old to participate. From there, you can propose ideas and then vote on them. Whichever ideas get the most votes will get funded.
“I think it's a good start,” Beard said. It’s a good start Beard hopes will bring more investment to the area.
"We need more businesses over here that are going to serve the people over here,” Beard said.
The mayor's office said they want to hear at least a thousand ideas.
The money has to be spent by the end of next June before the next budget begins. You can get involved by filling out a form.
