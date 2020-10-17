NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Police are working to investigate a shooting that left two people in critical condition.
The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Old Elm Hill Pike around 7:30 p.m.
Police tell News4 two men were shot and sustained life threatening injuries.
The homicide team is being called to the scene.
News4 will continue to update this developing story.
