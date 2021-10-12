SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police arrested two 20-year-old men and charged them with kidnapping on Sunday.
According to the Spring Hill Police Department, officers responded to a kidnapping report.
Witnesses told police that their 17-year-old friend had been forced into a vehicle by two people.
Police later found the vehicle traveling on Duplex Road and stopped the car. The officers picked up the two men and took them to Williamson County Jail.
According to police, the two men and the teen that was kidnapped know each other, and this was not a random incident.
