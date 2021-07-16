NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men were arrested Thursday after police say they robbed a man at gunpoint outside a Bank of America on Gallatin Pike.
Metro Police say Eric Johns, 18, and Lamarim Holder, 20, were captured on surveillance video walking up to a man outside the bank with a gun before robbing him and fleeing on foot.
Police say they were able to easily identify Holder and Johns using available surveillance footage.
