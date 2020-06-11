2 lawmakers wear masks in support of president at State Capitol

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Republican state lawmakers put on face masks show support for the president as a Democrat spoke at the State Capitol on Thursday.
State Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville) was speaking about the definition of terrorism. While Mitchell was speaking, first State Rep. Rusty Grills (R-77) and then, State Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-6) put on masks that state "Trump for 2020."
Grills and Van Huss are seen looking at the cameras. Their actions were picked up by the Tennessee House Republicans.
When your Democrat colleague rambles on, and the camera is rolling, just go ahead and put a plug in for @realDonaldTrump. Thank you @MicahVanHuss and @rustygrills for the levity! pic.twitter.com/wcfwxRmI60— TN House Republicans (@tnhousegop) June 11, 2020
Mike Stewart, who is the chairman of the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus, said the incident was “disappointing” to see during the talk of the “serious issue" of peaceful protests.
“You had these two members mockingly put on two Trump masks, the speaker has repeated told members to show decorum. This is a time when decorum was needed, and it wasn’t shown. It was very disappointing,” Stewart said.
Stewart said he has not talked with Grills and Van Huss about the incident, but plans to in the near future.
"That was a time for grave seriousness on the House floor and no pranks," Stewart said. "Not promoting a president, who has shown that he does not respect the peaceful protests of Americans on a number of occasions."
Stewart said it is unsure if Mitchell knew what Grills and Van Huss were doing during his speech.
Van Huss responded to News 4's request for comment.
"I am following the Leftist propaganda guidelines on COVID-19. If folks don’t like the mask, don’t look at it," Van Huss said in an email to News4.
News 4 also reached out to Grills for comment, but has not heard back.
