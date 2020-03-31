NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Two employees at the Kroger on Hwy 100 in Bellevue have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the grocery chain.
Melissa Eads, the spokesperson, released the following statement:
We have been informed by health officials that two of our Nashville division associates at our Hwy 100 Bellevue location have tested positive for COVID-19. Both associates are receiving medical care and have been quarantined. We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery.
Upon learning of the cases we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, and communicated with and supported our store team. We also hired a third-party company to clean and sanitize the store. We have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.
Eads told News4 that they are not aware of any other employees showing symptoms for COVID-19.
The two that tested positive are being paid through Kroger's emergency leave plan.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
