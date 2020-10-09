2 killed in tanker truck collision in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed after a car and a tanker truck collided in Clarksville early Friday morning.
Clarksville Police said a Chrysler 200 convertible and a commercial tanker truck crashed on 101st Airborne Division Parkway near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road.
Two people were killed in the crash.
101st Airborne Division Pkwy is closed at Peachers Mill Rd, with TDOT estimating a clear time of 8 a.m..
Commuters can take Fort Campbell Boulevard or Interstate 24 instead.
The victim’s identities have not been released at this time. Police are currently investigating the crash.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
