NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike near Hamilton Church Road late Sunday night.
Metro Police say two cars collided just before 11 p.m., killing two and injuring three more.
The identities of the crash victims have not been released at this time. The condition of the injured individuals is unknown.
News4 is working to find out what caused the crash.
Follow News4 for updates.
