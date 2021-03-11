NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A deadly crash closed multiple lanes of Interstate 40 East closed just past Charlotte Pike in West Nashville on Thursday evening.
A multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-40 near Mile Marker 200.8 around 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located a lawn truck and semi-trailer involved in the crash.
BREAKING: I-40 east is closed & traffic is being diverted onto Old Hickory Blvd in West Nashville due to a double-fatality crash involving a lawn truck that collided with the rear of a semi. 2 occupants of the lawn truck were killed; 2 others were seriously hurt. pic.twitter.com/JJj8wmKoJp— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 11, 2021
Nashville Fire confirmed that two people on the scene and two patients were transported in critical condition to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police confirmed that two men in the lawn truck were killed, while two other people were "seriously hurt."
Drivers are being asked to avoid the are and being diverted Old Hickory Boulevard. Nashville Fire said traffic "is slowly being allowed to pass the accident site on the shoulder, but delays in the area should be expected."
The cause of the crash is under investigation. News 4 is heading to the scene and will bring updates on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.