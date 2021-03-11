I-40 East closed in Nashville due to deadly crash

A deadly crash has multiple lanes of Interstate 40 East closed just past Charlotte Pike in West Nashville on Thursday evening.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A deadly crash closed multiple lanes of Interstate 40 East closed just past Charlotte Pike in West Nashville on Thursday evening.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-40 near Mile Marker 200.8 around 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located a lawn truck and semi-trailer involved in the crash. 

Nashville Fire confirmed that two people on the scene and two patients were transported in critical condition to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police confirmed that two men in the lawn truck were killed, while two other people were "seriously hurt."

Drivers are being asked to avoid the are and being diverted Old Hickory Boulevard. Nashville Fire said traffic "is slowly being allowed to pass the accident site on the shoulder, but delays in the area should be expected." 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. News 4 is heading to the scene and will bring updates on-air and online. 

 

