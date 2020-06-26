RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 24 Eastbound in Rutherford County.
Rutherford County Fire & Rescue says crews responded to I-24 at Mile Marker 85, just past the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit for an accident involving two cars. Officials arrived and found two people dead at the scene. Two other patients had to be extricated from the wreck.
Both patients removed were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.
