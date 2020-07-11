Car Crash - Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a single-crash Saturday morning around 5 a.m. on Edmondson Pike near Nippers Corner.

Police say the driver, 28-year-old Yogiraj Khandelwal, and his friend Lakshmi Kondepudi, 26, both of Brentwood were killed in the crash.

The investigation shows Khandelwal was driving his 2019 Mustang south on Edmondson Pike when it left the right side of the road for an unknown reason. The car hit the end of a guardrail, went through a ravine and came to a stop on its roof.

Both Khandelwal and Kondepudi were wearing seat belts and there was no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. 

