NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two juveniles were arresting after briefly escaping from Youth Opportunity Investments Behavioral facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Police tell News4 two male juveniles escaped from the facility at around 7:24 p.m. Officers established command and set up a perimeter around the location.
One juvenile was found in the boiler room at the facility and the other was found in an adjacent wooded area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.