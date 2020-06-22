MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department say two people were shot Monday afternoon outside a liquor store on Middle Tennessee Blvd.
The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to University Package Wine & Liquor Warehouse.
Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries are unknown right now.
Police say a "potential suspect" turned himself in.
Police are still investigating the shooting. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.