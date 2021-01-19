NASHVILE, TN (WSMV) – Two people were injured after a shooting in South Nashville on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported in 900 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 3:30 pm. Police said one of the people involved in the shooting suffered a "critical Injury."
Hermitage Precinct is investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made in the case.
News 4 is on scene and working to gather more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.