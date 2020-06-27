NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at Apollo Apartments on Richards Road in Antioch.
Police say officers responded to the 800 block of Richards Road for a report of shots fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot in the torso. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.
A short time later, another victim walked into Southern Hills hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told police he and the other victim were standing at an entrance to one of the apartments when a gold sedan pulled up and a suspect began shooting at them.
No information on a suspect has been released.
