NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a double shooting in the Napier area early Friday morning.
Police say two adults were injured in the shooting that happened on the 800 block of Claiborne Street at 12:48 a.m. Friday.
At least one of the injuries sustained in the shooting was reported as critical.
At this time no arrests have been made. No suspect information is currently available.
