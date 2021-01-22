2 found dead in parked vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Springfield Police say two men were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle on Friday morning.
Police say the two men were found inside a running, parked car on Central Avenue and Jarrett Street around 5:46 a.m. Friday.
Springfield Police are currently investigating the incident.
The identity of the two men has not been released at this time.
Police say another body found inside a vehicle on Thursday is unrelated to this incident.
Follow News4 for updates.
