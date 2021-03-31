WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County EMA says two roads are closed in the county this morning due to flooding.
There are only 2 closed roadways in Williamson County this morning due to flooding: Southall Road / Old Hillsboro RoadTwo Rivers Lane / Del Rio PikeIf you do happen to drive up on any other roadways that are flooded, please turn around and take an alternate route!— Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (@WCTNEMA) March 31, 2021
South Hall and Old Hillsboro Road are closed this morning due to hazardous conditions.
Officials say they are monitoring all areas, especially those close to the Harpeth River, where they saw much of the flooding over the weekend.
"Earlier this weekend we went from 55 closed roads down down to two today, but we’re going to be still monitoring and really relying on our first responders to spot this flooding," said Hannah Bleam with Williamson County EMA.
A great resource to monitor flooded spots in the county is Williamsonready.org. The storm impacts section is constantly updated with closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.