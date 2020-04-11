MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two families are displaced after a fire at the Cedar Park Mobile Home Park in Murfreesboro Saturday morning.
According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, firefighters were dispatched to the mobile home park on N. Tennessee Blvd. at 7:48 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the park and the fire had already spread to a neighboring mobile home.
Both families were able to get out safely. Both mobile homes sustained major damage and are not habitable.
The Red Cross is assisting the two displaced families.
MFRD is investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.