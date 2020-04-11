Cedar Park Mobile Home Park
Courtesy: MFRD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two families are displaced after a fire at the Cedar Park Mobile Home Park in Murfreesboro Saturday morning. 

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, firefighters were dispatched to the mobile home park on N. Tennessee Blvd. at 7:48 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the park and the fire had already spread to a neighboring mobile home. 

Cedar Park Mobile Home Park

Both families were able to get out safely. Both mobile homes sustained major damage and are not habitable. 

The Red Cross is assisting the two displaced families.

MFRD is investigating the cause of the fire.  

 

