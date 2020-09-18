Two deputies in Williamson County have cleared of any wrongdoing after shooting a suspect last month.
On Aug. 14, 19-year-old Espior Sibomana, of Nashville, was shot in the leg by Deputy Daniel Soto after a pursuit that ended on I-840. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said before the shooting, Sibomana pulled a handgun on Soto.
According to the TBI investigation, Sibomana “to surrender to Deputy Soto and Deputy Jacob Holmes.”
TBI said even after being shot, Sibomana fled into the woods while still armed with that handgun.
Police captured Sibomana after a 45-minute search of the woods.
Sibomana was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, speeding and failure to exercise due care. He is being held in a jail in Williamson County on $520,000 bond.
