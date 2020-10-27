DECATUR, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a school bus crash on Highway 58 in Meigs County near the Bradley County line, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said a school bus collided with a utility service vehicle at 7751 State Highway 58.
There were children on the bus at the time of the crash.
Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement:
“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they would release more information about the crash.
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
