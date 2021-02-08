According to the sheriff's office, two people are dead after a small plane crash in Franklin County on Sunday night.
A crash was reported in the Hickory Ridge area around 10 pm.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office identified the pilot and passenger as 78-year-old Carl C. Spray and 58-year-old Joseph L. Mackey both of Estill Springs.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, along with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, investigate the cause of the crash.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Press Release Sgt. Chris Guess Public Information Officer cguess@...Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 8, 2021
More details are expected to be released in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.