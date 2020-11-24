NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead and Interstate 24 eastbound is closed following a shooting near the Silliman Evans Bridge early Monday morning. 

Police say two men are dead after the shooting that occurred on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 49, reported at 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

A third male and a female were also injured. Police say one of the people injured is a juvenile. 

No suspect information has been made available at this time. 

Traffic is being detoured onto the West loop into Nashville, with I-24 closed from Shelby Ave to I-40. 

TDOT has not given a clear time estimate at this time. 

