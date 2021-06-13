SMITH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead and one person injured on Sunday morning.
Officials say the crash happened on Sullivan Bend Road around 3:20 a.m.
A preliminary investigation shows that the driver, 28-year-old Justin Hickman, was driving eastbound when his vehicle ran off the left-side of the roadway.
Hickman reportedly reentered the roadway and then ran off the right-side of the roadway. Officials say that's when his vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree.
According to THP, Hickman had two passengers in his vehicle, 32-year-old Nicholas Howard and 25-year-old Faith Hickman. Howard and Faith Hickman reportedly died from their injuries.
Hickman was also injured in the crash. THP says it's not known if he'll be facing any charges until the investigation is complete.
