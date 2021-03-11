NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a shooting in West Nashville early Thursday morning.
Police say two men were shot and killed and a woman injured on the 4000 block of Alameda Street just after midnight.
The identity of the victims have not been released at this time.
Police say a suspect has not been taken into custody.
Follow News4 for updates.
