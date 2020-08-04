MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Coffee County Schools announced two schools - Coffee County Middle and North Coffee Elementary - would be closed for the remainder of the week.
The school system said the two schools would be closed through Aug. 7 "through an abundance of caution over COVID-19."
Director of Coffee County Schools Charles Lawson said the staff will work to get "learning materials to students" on Thursday and Friday, "so the curriculum can be started regardless of what should happen after this week."
The administration at the two schools is expected to release information on when materials can be retrieved at the school by noon on Wednesday.
"This closure does not affect any other school in the district. All other schools for Coffee County Schools should be in session under normal hours," Lawson said in a statement on its Facebook page.
Lawson said more information is expected to be released on Friday.
"We apologize for the lateness of this notice. These decisions are being made with the welfare of our students as our leading concern," Lawson said.
