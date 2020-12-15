MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Two Coffee County men have been arrested after being indicted on homicide charges in two separate incidents involving drug overdoses, the TBI announced Tuesday.
The TBI said Mark Luttrell is accused of providing fentanyl to Terry Don Baker, 35, at his Tullahoma home in June. The drug caused his death, according to the TBI.
Luttrell, 53, was charged with one count of second-degree homicide and one count of possession of Schedule II drug with intent to resale after an indictment last week by the Coffee County Grand Jury. He was arrested on Friday and remains in jail on a $175,000 bond.
In the second case, authorities determined Hunter Alan Gremillion, 23, provided a controlled substance to Brennan Buckner, 19, at his Tullahoma home in June, which cause his death.
Gremillion was indicted on one count of second-degree homicide. He was arrested on Friday and remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.
