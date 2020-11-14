2 Chargers impounded by Metro Police in effort to combat street racing
@MNPDNashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Dodge Chargers were impounded by Metro Police to combat street racing.

Two drivers were arrested on Friday night as part of an initiative by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The initiative by police produced 21 stops for speeding, loud mufflers, drag racing, and other violations.

2 Chargers impounded by Metro Police in effort to combat street racing
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.