JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - Two caregivers have been arrested after being charged with neglect of a patient after a TBI investigation.
After receiving information from Adult Protective services about a complaint of neglect involving a vulnerable adult, agents from the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division began investigating Kelly Motes of Dyersburg and Victoria Pinn of Dickson on July 24, 2019. At the time, Motes and Pinn were caregivers working with an elderly client at a facility in Jackson.
During the investigation, agents developed information indicating that on July 21, 2019, Motes and Pinn left a 69-year-old client in a hot shower for an extended amount of time without conducting mandatory checks resulting in burns that required he to be airlifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
The Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments on Aug. 31 charging Motes, 38, and Pinn, 38, with one count each of aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult. Pinn surrendered to authorities on Sept. 10 and Motes turned herself in on Sept. 14. Both are being held without bond in the Madison County Jail.
