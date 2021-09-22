MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Two people face murder charges after their arrest in connection to two deaths at a home in a rural area of Coffee County on Sunday.

Ronald Andrew Archey, 54, and Cullen Blake Hickerson, 25, have each been charged with two counts of premeditated murder and felony murder in the shooting deaths of Chasity Hill, 27, of Moore County, and Logan Tindale, 22, who lived in Florida and Tennessee. Hill and Tindale’s bodies were found inside a home on Clyde Vickers Road on Sunday.

“I want to thank all of the investigators and officers of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department for their relentless and professional efforts in this investigation,” District Attorney General Craig Northcott said in a news release. “I want to thank Sheriff Chad Partin for making available all the resources of his department and his many hours leading the investigation. The work will continue in this case to leave no lead unpursued to ensure that justice will be served.”

Archey and Hickerson are set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Thursday.