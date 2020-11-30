NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A home is still standing after a car crashed into the side of it in Nashville on Monday morning.
Officials at the scene tell us three cars were involved in a crash in front of the home on Buena Vista Pike near Curtis Street. One of those cars ended up striking the side of a home.
Fire officials tell us two adults and one juvenile were injured in the incident. No one was seriously hurt.
We're working to find out what caused the wreck.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.