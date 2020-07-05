News4 Shooting Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two adults and one child were injured in a shooting at Cayce Homes on S. 8th Street in East Nashville.

Police say the victims were shot by an unknown gunman. After the shooting, the gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction. 

A man and the four-year-old child were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The other man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 

