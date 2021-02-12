UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 2.5 magnitude earthquake shook Unicoi County in East Tennessee early Friday morning. 

Data from the USGS shows the quake shook at a depth of only 0.06 miles near Lower Higgins Creek Road and James H Quillen Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. CST. 

Unicoi Quake

As of 3:45 a.m. CST 36 people reported to the USGS they felt the earthquake as it happened. 

Did you feel the earthquake? You can report it to the USGS by clicking here. 

 
 

