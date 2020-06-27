NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 19-year-old Anthony Rivera is in custody after turning himself into South Precinct officers Saturday afternoon.
Rivera was wanted for shooting and killing his father at the family's home on Anderson Road on Wedensday.
In addition to homicide, Rivera is charged with Armed Robbery of the Carniceria Dominguez store on Tuesday.
