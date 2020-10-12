NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting death at a South Nashville apartment complex early Monday morning.
Police have 19-year-old Caleb Walker in custody in connection with the overnight murder of 32-year-old Brandon Mullins. Police said the shooting was "over Mullins' girlfriend, who formerly dated Walker."
Walker being taken into custody comes after a shooting at an apartment complex on Thompson Place around 3:20 a.m.
Police tell News4 officers arriving on the scene found a male on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper body, who was later identified as Mullins. Police said the shooting happened in the hallway of one of the apartment buildings.
Mullins was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and police said he later died from his injuries.
Officers on the scene took two women to police headquarters for questioning. The women were not in handcuffs when they left the scene.
No suspect information has been made available at this time.
