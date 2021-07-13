MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department said a man in an attempted auto burglary shot himself inside a stolen car following a police pursuit on Friday morning.
Police said the 19-year-old man from Murfreesboro was treated on the scene by medical personal before being taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The man, identified Monday as Markell Nevels, 19, later died from his injuries.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Campus Crossings Apartments in Murfreesboro around 10:40 a.m..
The owner of the stolen white Lexus told police he saw the suspect looking through the glove compartment and then pointed a handgun at the owner before driving off in the car.
The pursuit ended in front of the Regal Inn on Church Street when the 19-year-old rammed three MPD vehicles and a Rutherford County SUV. Police added that a citizen's car was also hit.
Police said Nevels then fired a gunshot injuring himself.
The TBI said no officers fired their weapons during the incident.
The agency continues to investigate.
