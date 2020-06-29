182 inmates, 17 Davidson County employees test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said more than 180 inmates along with almost 20 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
In total, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said 182 inmates in their custody have tested positive for COVID-19. They added that 22 have recovered from the virus. An additional 305 inmates are on COVID restriction.
The total inmate population for the Davidson County is 1,152 including 975 men.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said 17 employees are currently testing positive for COVID-19 and 11 have recovered from the virus.
