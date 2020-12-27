Clarksville river recovery

CLARKSVILLE (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have confirmed the identity of a woman that drove her car off the road into the Cumberland River in Clarksville on December 22.

18-year-old Jasonah Crawford was driving when her vehicle went into the river near Riverside Drive and W. Washington Street, just north of RJ Corman Bridge.

Clarksville Police Traffic Unit, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Rescue Squad, Montgomery County EMS, Montgomery County EMA, Clarksville Street Dept., and U.S. Coast Guard, assisted in the recovery.

The recovery efforts had been delayed due to safety concerns because of deteriorating weather conditions and the strong river current. 

