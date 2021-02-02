SMITH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was killed in a head-on crash on Monday night in Smith County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says Jonathan Tyree, of Carthage, was driving westbound on Lebanon Highway when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle just before 5:30 p.m.
According to THP, the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were injured in the wreck.
Tyree was reportedly killed in the crash.
