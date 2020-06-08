ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a 18-year-old female after a deadly shooting in Antioch on Monday afternoon.
The domestic-related shooting took place in the 2000 block of Pinebrook Trail around 2 p.m.
The Metro Police Department confirmed 49-year-old Otis Meadows died after being shot by his daughter Trynity Meadows.
Trynity Meadows was arrested leaving the scene in connection with the deadly shooting, Metro Police Department confirmed.
Police said officers have responded to this address in the past for domestic issues.
Stay with News 4 for updates on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.